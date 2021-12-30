When Ross Taylor Demolished Shoaib Akhtar & Pakistan While Scoring 131 In WC 2011; WATCH

New Zealand registered an emphatic 110 run victory over Pakistan in the 2011 edition of the ODI World Cup, as Ross Taylor's sensational knock put the game out of their reach. With the 37-year old announcing his retirement from international cricket post the conclusion of the home summer on Thursday, here is a look at one of his best innings that came at the ICC 2011 World Cup.

Taylor smacked one of the world's most lethal fast bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar, and other Pakistani bowlers for several runs in the death overs to help the Kiwis set a target of 303 runs to chase in the 50 overs. In reply, the Shahid Afridi-led side could only manage to score 192 runs, as Tim Southee and others dismissed all of Pakistan's batters.

2011 World Cup: Ross Taylor demolishes Shoaib Akhtar and co

New Zealand scored a staggering hundred runs in the last five overs, with most of the heavy-hitting coming off the bat of Ross Taylor. The 37-year old smacked 62 runs off just 16 deliveries in the last five overs to finish an outstanding innings in which he scored 131 runs of 124 deliveries. His knock included eight boundaries and seven sixes.

As seen in the video below, even though one of the world's best bowlers in Shoaib Akhtar was bowling in the death overs, he could not stop Ross Taylor from demolishing Pakistan. The Kiwi batter smashed the Rawalpindi Express for 28 runs in the 47th over to bring up his fourth century in ODI cricket.

69(108) ➡️ 131(124). Ross Taylor launched an assault so brutal that Pakistan were gutted and rendered defenseless by the end of the innings.



December 30, 2021

However, Taylor was far from done as he demolished Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the 49th over by smacking him for 30 runs. New Zealand eventually ended the innings with a brilliant score of 302 runs, with the 37-year old not facing any deliveries in the final over.

Ross Taylor announces his retirement on social media

Ross Taylor's stats

Since making his international debut in 2006 against the West Indies, Ross Taylor has gone on to become one of New Zealand's most prolific run-scorers in all formats. He has smacked 7,584 runs in Tests, 8,591 runs in ODIs and 1,909 runs in T20Is. His 18,074 runs across the three international formats is also a record for his country.