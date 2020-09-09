When Sachin Tendulkar Scored First ODI Hundred For India On September 9, 1994; Watch Video

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The cricketer made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 as a 16-year old. While the ‘Master Blaster’ ended up claiming several major Test and ODI batting records like most international centuries during his 24-year journey with Indian cricket, interestingly, the Sachin Tendulkar first ODI hundred landmark came roughly five years after his debut.

Sachin Tendulkar first ODI hundred: Throwback to the glorious moment

In September 1994, a Mohammad Azharuddin-led Indian side toured Sri Lanka for the Singer World Series. The series was a quadrangular tournament involving Australia, Pakistan and hosts Sri Lanka as the remaining three teams. India faced Australia in the third match of the series on September 9, 1994, where captain Azharuddin won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was only aged 21 at the time, opened the Indian innings alongside Manoj Prabhakar. While they formed an opening stand of 87, Tendulkar was also involved in crucial partnerships with Navjot Singh Sidhu, captain Mohammad Azharuddin and long-time friend-cum-colleague Vinod Kambli. During his three-hour stay at the crease, the ‘Little Master’ slammed 110 runs off just 130 balls to register the first of his record 49 ODI centuries.

India eventually ended up winning the contest and Tendulkar was fittingly named as the ‘Player of the Match’. To commemorate the 26th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar first ODI hundred, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and the BCCI shared an archival footage of the same.

Sachin Tendulkar first ODI hundred: Mumbai Indians share moment of euphoria, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and other stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries tally in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket between 1989 and 2013, the ‘Master Blaster’ amassed 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). Even seven years post his retirement, he remains the leading century-maker as well as the highest run-aggregator (with 34,357 runs) in international cricket. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricketer has bagged 200 wickets across all his Team India appearances and has also added 256 catches in his illustrious register.

Image source: ICC Twitter