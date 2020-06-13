When Saqlain Equated Virat Kohli To A Full-fledged Playing XI To Warn England Spinners

Former England spin consultant Saqlain Mushtaq recalled firing a warning to the side's spinners, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, to not take run-maestro Virat Kohli lightly as he was equal to a full-fledged playing XI. A nightmare for all bowlers and especially spinners, King Kohli has dominated the field over the years with his bat doing the talking. Although the Indian skipper has struggled a bit with spinners in the past, it did not stop him from tearing apart the bowlers.

'Ek nahi, gyaarah hai'

In a conversation on Instagram, the former Pakistan spinner divulged into the details of how he prepared his spinners to tackle the Virat Kohli menace. Both Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have dismissed Virat Kohli six times each in the past, with Saqlain as the spin consultant for the side. Saqlain recalled telling the bowlers that Virat Kohli wasn't just one man but was an entire team and that the bowlers had to think of it that way before bowling to him.

Saqlain spoke about the 'Virat-waala' delivery - the very famous dismissal of King Kohli by Adil Rashid with a delivery that pitched around leg, turned sharply, and clipped the off-stump during the Headingley ODI in 2018 and said that he had encouraged adil Rashid to practice bowling the variation in the nets to get better. In order to boost the spinners' confidence, Saqlain said that he reminded Adil Rashid that the pressure was on Virat Kohli to perform and not him. The former Pakistan spinner also spoke about how plan, imagination, feeling and passion played an important role in toppling the opposition while also ensuring one's success in the game as an individual.

"We would study all his batting phases -- how he starts, builds up and finishes the game -- and plan accordingly. I had a lovely time with these boys. Indians are the best against the spinners, so you always look forward to play against them," Saqlain said.

(With agency inputs)