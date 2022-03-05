When Shane Warne Joined Rival Muthiah Muralidaran To Offer Tsunami Relief To Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka great Muthiah Muralidaran and Australian legend Shane Warne were one of the biggest spin rivals during their playing days. Both players were on top of their game and would often single-handedly win games for their respective sides with their incredible bowling. However, Warne and Muralidaran also shared a great friendship off the field. Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. He suffered a massive heart attack at his villa in Thailand, where he breathed his last.

Muralidaran was quick to react to the news of Warne's demise as he expressed shock and grief and said it is "unbelievable" that the cricketer is no more. He wrote,

"I’m deeply shocked and saddened that the legendary Shane Warne with whom I have had years of cricketing association has passed away at such an early age. He was truly a genius in reviving the art of leg-spin to be at the forefront of Australian cricket dominance and I have greatly admired him for the way in which he created bowling history."

Muralidaran added, "I will remember him for the great memories we have shared together and extend my heartfelt and deepest condolences to his immediate family and loved ones as we will all miss his versatile personality, later as a top-notch commentator. I also cannot forget the way in which he supported the Foundation of Goodness post-tsunami to set up the platform towards creating awareness for rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation, having visited the village of Seenigama with 60 Minutes Australia, where we both partnered together in enriching humanity."

To understand the bond shared between Warne and Muralidaran, let's take a look back at the time when the Aussie legend visited Sri Lanka to offer tsunami relief along with Muralidaran.

Sri Lanka was one of the countries in Asia struck by the deadly tsunami that resulted from an earthquake in the Indian ocean. The tsunami hit the island nation on December 26, 2004, and claimed more than 30,000 lives. Warne was invited by Muralidaran to help him with tsunami relief work and raise funds. The duo spent a couple of hours together taking stock of the situation and meeting affected people.

Warne's career

Warne was not just a superb spinner, but he was also one of the greatest bowlers in cricket's history. He was also a capable lower-order batter, scoring over 3,000 runs in his Test career. From 1992 to 2007, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, taking 708 wickets at an average of 25.41, and is still the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, second only to Muralidaran. Warne also represented Australia in 194 One-Day Internationals, taking 293 wickets.

In the first season of the Indian Premier League, Warne captained the Rajasthan Royals. He was instrumental in the Royals' first-ever championship in the cash-rich league. Despite his retirement in 2011, Warne remained an integral part of the Royals franchise and continued to mentor the team's future players until his death. From 2008 to 2011, Warne appeared in 55 IPL matches. He took 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, including a four-wicket haul.

Image: Muralidaran/Warne/Insta