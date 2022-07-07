Sourav Ganguly is one of the finest captains to have led India during his playing days and it was under his captaincy that Men in Blue reached the 2003 World Cup final in South Africa. However, even before Ganguly was been appointed as the skipper, Team India was going through some tough times which included a match-fixing saga and poor on-field performance under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy.

Indian cricket news: Sachin Tendulkar reveals reason behind picking Sourav Ganguly as skipper

Sachin Tendulkar was appointed the captain of Team India after the 1999 World Cup. However poor show in Australia tour combined with the home series loss against South Africa put the little master under pressure. Following Tendulkar's decision to step down from the position, Anil Kumble and Ajay Jadeja were front runners to take the job, however, it was Sourav Ganguly who sat on the hot seat.

Ahead of Sourav Ganguly's birthday, Sachin Tendulkar spoke to PTI and gave insight on Ganguly's appointment as Team India skipper. During the interview, Sachin revealed, "Sourav was a great captain. He knew how to maintain a balance - between giving freedom to the players and giving them certain responsibilities. When he took over, Indian cricket was in a transition phase. We needed the next bunch of players who could set a platform for propelling India forward."

The Master Blaster during the interview further revealed how before the 1999 tour of Australia, he was clear as to who would be Team India's next skipper once he decides to step down from captaincy. He revealed, "Before stepping down, during India's tour of Australia in which I was the captain, I had suggested Sourav to be made the vice-captain of the team. I had seen him from close quarters, played cricket with him, and knew he had the right qualities to take Indian cricket forward. He was a good leader. I therefore recommended his name".

Sourav Ganguly's birthday: A look at former Team India skipper's career

Sourav Ganguly under his captaincy led India to 21 Test wins in 49 matches and 76 ODI wins in 146 matches. It was under Ganguly's leadership that India ended Australia’s 16-Test winning streak in 2001. He also led the Indian team to a NatWest tri-series win in England in 2002. Speaking of stats, Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs between 1992 and 2008 to aggregate over 18,000 international runs. The former Indian captain is currently the BCCI President after he was appointed to the role in October 2019. Previously, he served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) between 2015 and 2019.