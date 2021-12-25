When Virat Kohli Turned 'secret Santa' For Underprivileged Kids During Christmas | WATCH

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is certainly one of the most admired sports personalities in India, and as the world celebrates Christmas on Saturday, here’s an instance when Kohli turned into Santa Claus to bring smiles to the faces of some underprivileged kids in a shelter home in Kolkata.

Kohli played Santa with a big belly and white beard to give the shelter homes kid something to treasure for life. The video of Kohli’s generous gesture towards the kids was shared by the Twitter handle of Star Sports India. After receiving their gifts from Kohli as Santa, the kids were asked if they would like to meet Kohli since Spiderman and Superman are on holiday.

Watch @imVKohli dress up as 🎅 and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long!



The kids loudly cheer a ‘yes’ in a chorus, as Kohli removes his hat and beard to surprise the kids. The kids can be seen much elated on seeing Kohli, who interacts with them and spreads festive cheers on the occasion of Christmas.

Virat Kohli to lead India in the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas-

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in South Africa, for the three-match Test series and three-match ODI match against the Proteas. The Test series kicks off on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion which will be Kohli’s first away tour for India under head coach Rahul Dravid.

The second Test of the series will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3 to January 7 and the series will conclude with the Newlands Test in Cape Town, to be played from January 11 to 15. Following the test series, India will face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series, which will be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as the ODI skipper of India. Virat Kohli was removed from the captaincy role of India in ODIs on December 8, while Rohit was handed the completed white-ball duties.

India’s full squad for the Test series against South Africa-

Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma

