When Virender Sehwag Helped India Score 21 Runs Off 2 Balls Against Pakistan Bowler: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is considered one of the most prolific batsmen the game has ever seen. Sehwag is often credited for bringing the much-needed change in Indian players' mindset as he was arguably the first batsman in the country to start playing an explosive form of cricket. However, not many people know that Sehwag had once hit a whopping 21 runs off just 2 balls during a match against Pakistan. The incident occurred in 2004 during the first ODI between the arch-rivals in Karachi, where the Indian opener managed to steal 21 runs off Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan.

Here's what went down

Sehwag did not score all 21 runs with his own bat as five no-balls from Rana helped him reach the rare feat. Sehwag scored four boundaries off the first seven balls that Rana bowled to him in the 11th over of the game. However, five out of those seven balls were judged no-balls by the umpire, which technically helped Sehwag reach the 21-run milestone in just two balls. Rana started his spell with two back-to-back no-balls as Sehwag did not miss out on the chance and sent both of them to the boundary. The third ball of the over was also judged a no-ball, but no run was scored and a single was awarded to the batting team.

The first legal delivery came on the fourth try, which Sehwag left untouched for a dot. The next two deliveries again were no-balls off which the Najafgarh cricketer hit a boundary and collected an extra respectively. The second legal ball, which was overall the seventh delivery of the over, went for a boundary. This is how Rana, who played for Pakistan between 2004 and 2010, leaked 21 runs off just two balls in the ODI match. However, Rana managed to take Sehwag's wicket in the 15th over but only after Sehwag welcomed the Pakistan bowler with a six in the very first ball of the spell.

India eventually won the match by 5 runs and Sehwag with his 79 off 57 balls finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the game after Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq (122) and India's Rahul Dravid (99). Rana Naved-ul-Hasan went on to play 74 ODIs for his country and picked 110 wickets at an average of 29.28.

