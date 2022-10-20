Indian cricket stalwart Virender Sehwag is celebrating his 44th birthday on October 20, 2022. While social media is overflowing with birthday wishes for the former India cricketer, a few cricket fans from India have recalled an iconic moment from 2015 involving Sehwag. Playing for Sachin’s Blasters against Warne’s Warriors in the Cricket All-Stars Series in 2015, Sehwag had hit South Africa legend Allan Donald for a six while singing a song.

Known as one of the most dominant openers of his time in cricket, Sehwag regularly entertained his fans with big-hitting skills. At the same time, he was also famous for singing songs while batting to keep his focus on the match. Meanwhile, the Cricket All-Star series has held in 2015 at the Dodger’s stadium in Los Angeles, US which featured several legends and ICC Hall of Famers.

Watch: Virender Sehwag singing while batting against Allan Donald

Virender Sehwag shed light on his habit of singing songs while batting

During a conversation with former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra in 2016, Sehwag was asked about the reason behind him singing songs while batting. Speaking to Chopra, Sehwag said, “Songs come to my mind while playing because I think too much. Where should I hit the ball? When this happens, I end up getting distracted and get out. So I realized, I should think less, sing songs as you need to remember the rhythm and lyrics for singing”.

“If you forget the lyrics, you won’t be worried about hitting fours and sixes. So, watch the ball and go for the shot. This is why I sing. Whatever song is playing in the dressing room, I take that shot. I sing devotional songs when I am not scoring, but I come back to Bollywood tracks when I start hitting runs,” Sehwag explained in a joyous mood.

The 44-year-old is widely known as one of the most influential cricketers of his era. He is remembered for playing T20 style of cricket even before the format was introduced. Playing international cricket for India from 1999 to 2013, Sehwag scored over 17,000 runs across formats. In the process, he hit a total of 38 centuries and 72 half-centuries.