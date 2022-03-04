When Was The Last Time Team India Entered Field Without Pujara, Rahane In Test Squad?

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka is currently underway at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. For the first time in several years, neither Cheteshwar Pujara nor Ajinkya Rahane is part of the Indian Test playing XI. The veteran batters were dropped from the squad and a number of youngsters were added in their place due to their consistent failure to put up big runs on the board. The absence of Pujara and Rahane has prompted many to ask when was the last time India played a Test match without them?

The last time India took the field in a Test match without Rahane and Pujara was during their tour of Australia in 2011. While Rahane was a member of the team, he did not appear in any of the games and spent the majority of his time warming the bench. Pujara, on the other hand, was not even included in the team, much less the starting lineup.

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were the series' No. 3 and No. 5 batsmen, respectively. They were in their late 30s and would be retiring in a few months. Pujara and Rahane finally replaced Dravid and Laxman in the middle order, making them their own for the following decade. The pair scored over 13,000 runs, including 30 centuries in close to 200 games between them.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer have replaced the batting duo in the starting XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. While Vihari has occupied Pujara's No. 3 position, Iyer is expected to bat at No. 5 in the match. While Vihari has some experience of playing Test cricket, Iyer is relatively new to the circuit and is currently trying to seal a spot for himself.

India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XIs

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Image: AP

