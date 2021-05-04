When Will IPL 2021 Resume? Covid Crisis Halts Cricket In India Yet Again

Considering the increasing COVID-19 cases in IPL 2021's bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided to indefinitely suspend the tournament. The 'IPL 2021 postponed' news was confirmed by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday. Notably, on Monday, KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

IPL latest news: When will IPL 2021 resume?

To make matters worse, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra also tested positive for the ungodly virus on Tuesday. The Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha Covid reports prompted the BCCI to take the decision to suspend IPL 2021. With the IPL 2021 postponed, fans are wondering, "When will IPL 2021 resume?"

There is no update yet as to when will IPL 2021 resume. However, for the fans wondering "Is IPL cancelled?" no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.]

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



It will be interesting to see how the BCCI handles the deteriorating situation and if or not they are able to shift the competition to Mumbai, a city that is gravely affected by the coronavirus. Another option that BCCI could mull over if they fail to shift IPL 2021 to Mumbai is to arrange the tournament in September in the UAE, much like last year. However, it won't be easy as India will be busy playing a five-match Test series in England which ends on September 14 followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series at home vs South Africa.

There's a lot at stake financially for the BCCI when it comes to IPL, which is why they will have to find a slot for the tournament to be completed. The BCCI could consider scrapping the home series vs South Africa, which will give them a window of around one month to complete IPL 2021. With the T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be played in India from October 18, the arrangement of IPL 2021 between September 20 to October 10 could be an option BCCI would look at. The move will also ensure the availability of foreign players.

