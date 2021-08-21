'When Will We Have Our Own IPL?': Jemimah Rodrigues Bats For Introduction Of Women's IPL

Jemimah Rodrigues has succeeded in creating an identity for herself in the Indian women's cricket team as she now represents the Indian eves in all three formats of the game. Meanwhile, Jemimah, who is representing the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, has stressed the need of having the Women's IPL.

Jemimah Rodrigues bats for Women's IPL

Recently, Jemimah Rodrigues has explained why it is important to have the Women's IPL and how it will be helpful in making women's cricket 'better'.

“Once they realise that OK, this is the standard, this is what I need to go out and do, they will want to work harder and work better. That’s very important in India because there is a lot of gap between the domestic and international sides in India. In every street in India, you see boys and girls playing cricket – there isn’t any shortage of future players! I think it’s high time we had an IPL,” said Jemimah Rodrigues as quoted by BBC.

“When we see the WBBL happening, then the KSL and now the Hundred, we are all like, when will we have our own IPL? It is going to make women’s cricket better. Imagine, the domestic girls here in England, the kind of experience they are having, sharing dressing rooms with international players. There is so much to learn,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jemimah finished as the leading run-scorer in the Hundred’s group stages. The 20-year-old had announced her arrival at the Hundred straightaway as she smashed a brilliant 43-ball 92 last month that helped her team Northern Superchargers in getting past the finish line against Welsh Fire. Jemimah followed it up with a couple of outstanding centuries and so far, the young cricketer has amassed 241 runs in five innings at an average of 60.25 and a strike rate of 154.48.

The Indian batter is slated to leave for Australia after the 100-ball cricket in England. The Indian women's team is scheduled to play a bilateral series against Australia between September and October.

Meanwhile, the Southern Brave side in The Hundred dealt a major blow last week after its key player Smriti Mandhana announced her withdrawal from the league. Smriti Mandhana has decided to leave for India after helping the side reach the maiden final of the league in order to spend some time with her family before heading to Australia for the bilateral series.