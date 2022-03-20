When Yuvraj Singh Coughed Blood But Singlehandedly Won The Match For India In WC 2011

Yuvraj Singh is a synonym for resilience, perseverance and determination and most importantly fearlessness. The Prince of Indian cricket proved this on this very day in 2011 while playing against West Indies in the hot and humid weather of Chennai during the last league game of the World Cup.

Revisiting the game

Indian Captain MS Dhoni won the toss in Chennai and asked the Indian openers to pad up against the dark horses of the tournament West Indies. Regular opener Virendra Sehwag missed the last league owing to an injury hence the left-handed Gambhir was asked to open with Sachin Tendulkar. Openers could not stand long as Sachin walked off accepting he has edged Rampaul's ball even though the umpire did not hear the nick on the last ball of the first over, Gambhir too departed in the 8th over as India stood 51-2.

The responsibility was on the young shoulders of Kohli and star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Both the players helped India fightback more than 100 run partnerships for the 4th wicket. The cricket fraternity was in complete shock seeing Yuvraj Singh bleed during this very innings, but did the prince give up? NO! he fought scored a fantabulous century but little did he know he was fighting a cancerous tumour growing in his lungs. Coming back to the Indian inning, India collapsed at 269 after Yuvraj Singh departed in the 45th over.

The West Indies were high on confidence as they had restricted India from playing full 50 overs, but the Caribbean seemed unaware of the class of Indian bowling. Indian team comfortably won the match with 80 runs bowling out West Indies for a total of 188.

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Man of The Match in this game for his all-round efforts in spite of keeping unwell and vomiting blood consisting of a classic century with a help of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes and 2 important wickets for eighteen runs in his four overs.

2011 Cricket World Cup

India ended their 2011 World Cup league campaign with 4 wins 1 tie and lost just a single game against South Africa. India was placed second in their group below the Proteas. Later as the world says, rest is history India went on to lift the World Cup near the bay in Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh was adjourned Man of the Tournament in this World for all-round efforts, and a few weeks after the celebration of the triumph the cricket fans wept their tears as the Prince of India was diagnosed with cancer, but thanks to fighting ever-fighting spirit he defeated the deadly disease and came back to the 22 yards. The place where he deserves to be!