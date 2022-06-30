Where Did Shardul Thakur Get His 'Lord And Beefy' Nickname? India All-rounder Reveals

Team India bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has revealed how he got his 'Lord and Beefy' nicknames after some outstanding performances against England last year. The 30-year-old's performances were critical in helping his side gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series ahead of the final clash in Edgbaston from July 1-5.

Why is Shardul Thakur called Lord? Team India pacer reveals

While speaking in a video posted by bcci.tv, Shardul Thakur said, "I am fine with any name (laughs). The name Bull is what they have been calling me since my Ranji Trophy days. I am fine with any nickname that my teammates give me. Lord and Beefy just got famous after my performances against England. It shows how much my teammates love me. It's good to hear, sounds good when it falls on my ears."

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. 👍👍 @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gears up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. 👌 👌



Full interview 🎥⬇️https://t.co/kewiZpN1Ax pic.twitter.com/pKpJtMEZFW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022

Thakur revealed how he got his nickname while explaining how he loves playing in England. The 30-year-old believes that the country is a bowler's 'paradise' as the ball swings here and the possibility of getting wickets in just one spell is high. The Indian fast bowler has earned the title of 'Lord' after some brilliant performances with the bat last year.

Even though Thakur was brought into the team primarily as a bowler, he has shown that he is equally capable with the bat as well. The 30-year-old smacked 57 runs in the first innings of the Oval Test last year before following it up with a 60-run knock in the second innings.

Shardul Thakur confident of Team India's bowling attack

In the same interview, Shardul Thakur also added that he is confident of the side's fast bowling attack by stating, "The pace attack that we have, everyone is doing well, including Shami, Bumrah and Umesh whenever he gets a game. Sometimes these bowlers get 2-3 wickets in their first spell and then I come a bit later in the game when they need rest. But I have started to like that role and it's my duty, as I know if I deliver a performance at that stage then it creates an impact in the match."