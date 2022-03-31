Where Do Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Stand In Latest ICC Test Rankings? Check Full List

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the current player rankings for Tests and One-Day Internationals on Wednesday. In the men's Test rankings for batters, Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have slid to 8th and 10th place respectively.

In the latest rankings, both Rohit and Virat have dropped a spot. Virat has 742 rating points, while Rohit has 754 rating points. Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has held the top position in the Test batting rankings.

In ODI batting rankings, Rohit and Virat are the only Indians to make the top-10 of the list. While the former India captain has maintained his status as the world's second-best ODI batter with 811 rating points, the current skipper has moved up to the fourth place with 791 points. Babar Azam of Pakistan continues to lead the ODI batting charts with 872 points to his name.

ICC Men's rankings: Bowling

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their respective standings in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. Ashwin has held on to second spot in the Test bowling rankings, while Bumrah too has retained his No.4 position on the chart.

Ashwin and Bumrah have 850 and 830 rating points to their names respectively. Australian captain Pat Cummins continues to be on top of the Test bowlers' rankings list.

In terms of ODI rankings for bowlers, the only Indian on the list is pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Gujarat-born speedster has maintained his status as the world's sixth-ranked ODI bowler with 679 rating points. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australian spinner Adam Zampa are the latest entrants to the list, witnessing a gain of four and six places respectively.

Shakib is now placed 8th on the list, while Zampa is placed at the No. 10 spot. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult continues to top the ODI bowlers' chart with 733 points.

Among all-rounders, Indian player Ravindra Jadeja has maintained his spot as the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder, while Ravichandran Ashwin has jumped a place up to occupy the No. 2 position. In the ODIs, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, and Rashid Khan have retained the top-4 all-rounders' spots respectively, while Ben Stokes has moved a place up to take the No. 5 position. No Indian player is a part of the top-10 ODI all-rounders ranking table.

