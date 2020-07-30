Where Is Ashoke Dinda Now? Bengal Bowler's Life Post Initial IPL And India Success

Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. On the back of some powerful performances for Bengal in the domestic circuit, he earned his Team India cap in December 2009 against Sri Lanka by making his T20I debut. While he has played 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’, the cricketer has not been considered for national selection since 2013. Here is a look at some insights regarding where is Ashoke Dinda now and a roundup of his cricketing career.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Yuvraj Singh Recalls Pranks, 2002 Natwest Final In Comical Wish

Where is Ashoke Dinda now? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘Where is Ashoke Dinda now?’ query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his initial IPL career for KKR. The Bengal-born cricketer is a Ranji Trophy veteran and renowned as a quality fast bowler for his state team. He was drafted into the KKR set-up for the inaugural IPL season on the back of some impactful all-round performances for Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Ashoke Dinda was last seen in action in December 2019, i.e. during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season. The 36-year-old was dropped from the side after playing just one match. It is learned that he had a spat with Bengal bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The cricketer recently stated that his playing career for Bengal is over and he will now be looking to play for other teams in India’s premier domestic tournament for the 2020-21 season. According to reports by ESPNCricinfo, Ashoke Dinda is in talks with three different state associations, with Chhattisgarh being his likely destination.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh's Laughter Over Sourav Ganguly Blasting Karthik Is Priceless

Where is Ashoke Dinda now? Career stats of veteran Bengal cricketer

From his IPL debut in 2008 to his final appearance in 2017, Ashoke Dinda played 78 matches in which he picked up 68 wickets. After being released by the KKR in 2010, the right-arm pacer went on to represent franchises like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiants. For RCB, he played alongside some veteran Indians and T20 giants like Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli. He made his final IPL appearance in 2017.

In international cricket, Ashoke Dinda bagged 12 wickets in 13 ODIs and 17 wickets in 9 T20Is. His best bowling figures remains his match-winning spell of 4-19 in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2012. Dinda holds an impressive T20I bowling average of 14.41. Ashoke Dinda boasts of some staggering numbers in domestic cricket for Bengal. Since making his debut in 2005, the pacer played 116 First-class and 98 List A matches for his state team. Across his appearances in all three formats (international and domestic), Dinda bagged 717 wickets.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Mentions Yuvraj Singh While Giving Golden Leadership Advice To Youngsters

Also Read | VIVO IPL 2020 Schedule: Governing Council To Decide Venue & Schedule On Friday; Read What's On The Agenda

Image credit: IPLT20.COM