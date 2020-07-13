Where Is Mohammad Kaif Now? 2002 Natwest Series Final Hero's Post-retirement Life

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif made his international debut in 2000 at the age of 19. The right-handed batsman played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs until he made his final appearance in 2006. Apart from his several match-winning heroics with the bat including the Natwest 2002 final, he was also an agile fielder and is widely credited for bringing about a revolution to India’s fielding in the early 2000s alongside Yuvraj Singh. After representing several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and playing in the Indian domestic circuit, he announced his retirement from all forms of the game in July 2018. Here is a look at some insights regarding where is Mohammad Kaif now and what happened to Kaif beyond retirement.

Also Read | Where is Mohammad Kaif now? Kaif Opens Up About Feeling Like Amitabh Bachchan After Natwest 2002 Final

Where is Mohammad Kaif now? What happened to Kaif?

Since his last international appearance in 2006, Mohammad Kaif played domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, Andhra and Chhattisgarh. He also played for Rajasthan Royals in the first two seasons of the IPL (2008-2009). The franchise lifted the trophy in 2008 and Kaif joined Kings XI Punjab in 2010. Mohammad Kaif’s final IPL appearance came through the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Where is Mohammad Kaif now?

Mohammad Kaif is currently the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL. He was appointed to the role prior to the launch of IPL 2019 and is set to reprise his duties in the now-postponed 2020 season as well. Through his coaching stint at Delhi Capitals, Mohammad Kaif works alongside several active Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer among others.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Talks About 'ignoring' Sourav Ganguly's Orders In Natwest 2002 Final

Where is Mohammad Kaif now? Mohammad Kaif net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Mohammad Kaif net worth is estimated to be around $5 million (Rs. 38 crore) as of March 2020. The Mohammad Kaif net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Mohammad Kaif net worth also includes the salary he received through Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore during his IPL playing days as well as through his ongoing coaching stint with Delhi Capitals. At present, Kaif can also be often seen as a cricket pundit on Indian cricket's official broadcaster.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Credits Sourav Ganguly's 60 Runs For Natwest 2002 Final Win; Watch Video

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif's Cracking Reply To Nasser Hussain's Insult In Natwest 2002 Final: Watch

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Kaif net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Mohammad Kaif net worth figures.

Image credits: ICC Twitter