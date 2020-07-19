Where Is Rahul Sharma Now? Ex-Deccan Chargers Spinner's Life Sans IPL Contract

Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2010 for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He played only six matches in his maiden IPL campaign and later joined Pune Warriors India (also now defunct) for the subsequent three seasons where he bamboozled batsmen with his leg-spinning googlies. While he was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unit in 2015, he was not selected in their playing XI throughout the season and found no buyers at any of the auctions for the next five IPL editions. Here is a look at some insights regarding where is Rahul Sharma now and a roundup of his cricketing career.

Where is Rahul Sharma now? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the 'Where is Rahul Sharma now?' query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his 2010-2015 IPL career. Rahul Sharma burst onto the cricketing scene in 2006 by making his first-class debut in Ranji Trophy for Punjab. However, he had to wait three more years to get selected in Punjab’s playing XI again. After a string of impressive bowling spells, Rahul Sharma landed himself an IPL contract for Deccan Chargers in 2010. He also recovered from Bell’s Palsy, a form of facial paralysis, around the same period.

Rahul Sharma got a Team India call-up in late 2011 where he played a handful of matches until the next few months. His career later took a major hit with injuries and he has not played competitive cricket since May 2014. In an interview with Sportstar a few months ago, Rahul Sharma revealed that he was selected for CSK in 2015 but was not picked due to a back and a shoulder injury he sustained prior to the tournament. He said that he had this habit of returning to practise even without a full recovery ultimately impacted his bowling.

Rahul Sharma stated that the back injury affected his rhythm and he was experiencing jerks at the time while walking. He also recalled his time training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru thereafter which enabled him to play for Punjab in inter-district matches. Rahul Sharma said that as he continues to play regularly on the inter-district level, he gained his rhythm a while back and is feeling all good now. The leg-spinner expressed his optimism of playing for Punjab in Ranji Trophy again in the upcoming season and he is not thinking about switching sides at the moment.

Where is Rahul Sharma now? Rahul Sharma’s career stats

Rahul Sharma began his IPL journey for Deccan Chargers where he played six matches. In six matches for the Deccan Chargers, he picked up only five wickets at an expensive economy rate of 8.0. Beyond Deccan Chargers, he played for Pune Warriors India between IPL 2011 and 2013 where he bagged 34 wickets in 36 matches. During his short journey with the Indian team between December 2011 and July 2012, he played four ODIs and two T20Is. In his collective six appearances for the ‘Men in Blue’, Rahul Sharma picked up nine wickets. His maiden T20I victim was former Australian all-rounder David Hussey.

Image courtesy: BCCI Twitter