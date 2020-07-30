Where Is S Vidyut Now? IPL 2008 Star's Life Post Initial Success With MS Dhoni's CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a constant supplier of cricketing talent from all across the globe. Several young cricketers have made it to the international circuit based on their performances in the IPL. While some players have taken the opportunities with both hands, others haven't quite managed to capitalize on the chances. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league.

On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion. One such player is former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan. The southpaw who plied his trade for the CSK in the inaugural season of the IPL soon vanished among the crowd. It has made fans wonder 'Where is S Vidyut now?'

Where is S Vidyut now?

S Vidyut represented Tamil Nadu in first-class cricket and made his debut for them in the 1999-00 season. S Vidyut was a bowling left-arm orthodox bowling all-rounder who could also bat a bit. S Vidyut is the son of cricketer Venkatraman Sivaramakrishnan who also represented Tamil Nadu in first-class cricket. The right-handed batsman who had started his career as a left-arm spinner created history by becoming the first batsman to score a century at No. 11 in the Ranji Trophy. He was then promoted in the batting order and soon turned into an opener.

In fact, ironically, S Vidyut's name was mentioned in the late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 which was a biopic on the CSK captain. Vidyut was selected in the Under-19 World Cup squad in 2000 for India, while MS Dhoni missed the cut, adding to his struggles before making his international debut in 2004.

S Vidyut came into limelight when he was picked by MS Dhoni-led CSK in the inaugural season of the IPL. He remained with the team for two seasons and played 9 matches, scoring 145 runs including a fifty. However, a slump in form and emergence of young players led to him being released by CSK. S Vidyut never got an opportunity again and soon after he also hung his boots from domestic cricket. Thereafter, he turned towards being a coach and had a stint with Madurai Giants in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Where is S Vidyut now? S Vidyut stats

In his first-class and List A, S Vidyut scored 2,486 and 1,950 runs respectively with 10 centuries and 18 half-centuries. In IPL, he played 9 matches and scored 145 runs at an average of 18.12 and strike rate of 133.03.

IMAGE COURTESY: MADURAI SUPER GIANT TWITTER