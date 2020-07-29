Where Is Shadab Jakati Now? Goa Spinner Fades After IPL Success With CSK Under MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given a platform to a string of youngsters since its inception in 2008. Some have been able to make the most out of the opportunities while others have failed to grab opportunities by the horns. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league. On the other hand, there are also several players who have faded into oblivion.

One such player is former CSK star spinner Shadab Jakati who impressed everyone with his performances in IPL 2009 for the Chennai based franchise under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. However, after showing initial promise, he got lost among the crowd and couldn't really make a comeback in the IPL. This has made fans wonder - 'Where is Shadab Jakati now?'

Where is Shadab Jakati now?

Shadab Jakati was one of the veterans in the Indian domestic circuit who made his first-class and List A debut way back in the 1998-99 season. His career has spanned 20 years and he was one of the stalwarts of Goa in all forms of cricket. However, in December 2019, the left-arm spinner hung his boots from all forms of cricket.

As far as IPL is concerned, Shadab Jakati hogged the spotlight with his impressive performance in IPL 2009 where he bagged 13 wickets in the nine matches he played. The 39-year-old attracted everyone’s attention after he took two back-to-back four-wicket hauls in the IPL. In addition, he also played a vital role in CSK’s title triumph in 2010 and 2011.

Shadab Jakati, who played for CSK, then went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions. However, he never featured for the Lions in a single game.

In fact, after his match-winning performances for CSK, there were talks that he might get a chance to make debut for Team India in the shorter format but Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred ahead of him. After some seasons, he started vanishing from the IPL due to his poor form with the ball. Jakati kept on playing for Goa in the domestic circuit for a considerable amount of time. In 2019, Shadab Jakati retired from all forms of cricket and shifted his focus to coaching. Later, he turned his focus toward politics.

Where is Shadab Jakati now? Shadab Jakati stats

Jakati played 92 first-class, 82 List A and 91 T20s in which he grabbed 275, 93 and 73 wickets respectively. The former CSK spinner picked up 15 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in his glorious career. Jakati was handy with the bat too. The southpaw scored with 2,734 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 22.04 with a century and five half-centuries to show for his efforts. In List A cricket, Jakati scored four half-centuries as he amassed 1,104 runs at 18.40 with the highest score of 77*. In the IPL, Jakati played 59 matches and picked 47 wickets at an economy of 8.01.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER