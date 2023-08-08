'Whether Or Not You Win World Cup, Don't Lose To Pak': Star Deletes Shikhar Dhawan Promo

Since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan, the seasoned Indian opener, has found himself on the sidelines of the national team. Following a thumb injury during the World Cup that led to his temporary exit from the tournament, Dhawan's journey has been marked by challenges and setbacks. Despite his consistent performances in ICC events, his subsequent form and fitness issues led to his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad in 2021 and 2022.

Star Sports deletes Shikhar Dhawan promo for Asia Cup

Ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan's return to the India team is once again being discussed. After being dropped from all white-ball teams, Shubman Gill emerged as a potential partner alongside Rohit Sharma for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. However, Dhawan is expected to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup in a different capacity.

Interestingly, he may take on a new role as part of Star Sports' commentary team, serving as an expert. This news was initially shared through a now-removed 56-second video posted by Star Sports. The clip featured Dhawan discussing the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, particularly focusing on their impending clash in Pallekele.

“It has always been the case of 'Whether or not you win the World Cup, don't lose to Pakistan' (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by god's grace hopefully we will. There's definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure. There's definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there's also some light chat with them.” Dhawan said.

Asia Cup 2023

The upcoming Asia Cup match between the arch-rivals will be the first encounter between the two teams since India's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup held in Melbourne last year. The 50-over Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. The event was originally intended to be hosted solely by Pakistan. However, due to political tensions between the neighboring countries, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to involve Sri Lanka as the second host nation.

