Who Are The '3 Idiots' Of World Cricket? Hardik Pandya Names Himself & Two Surprise Picks

As Team India's limited overs squad clinched the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. had some time off in the team hotel in Colombo. In a video shared by the BCCI on its Twitter handle, Team India players Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Sauryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Varun Chakravarthy were seen playing a fun game called 'WRONG ANSWERS'.

Hardik Pandya names '3 idiots of World Cricket'

Playing the 'WRONG ANSWERS' game, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who were swimming in the pool were asked 'Who are the three actors in 3 idiots?'

Replying, Hardik Pandya says, "It's easy, in real-life also. Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard."

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard all play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). '3 Idiots' is a famous Bollywood movie that displays the bond of three friends who went on to achieve success in life despite falling victim to the excesses of the higher education system, based on the bestselling book '5 point someone' by Chetan Bhagat.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya share a special bond with the Caribbean all-rounder. When Kieron Pollard won the match for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 leg-1 against Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya had dubbed fellow teammate Kieron Pollard as "greatest of all-time". Pollard's 34-ball 87 steered Mumbai to victory as the Blues completed the second-highest chase in IPL history in May 2021.

Apart from this, Devdutt Padikkal was asked what is his name. On this, the RCB opener replied, "My name is Roger Federer". Devdutt Padikkal is yet to don Team India's jersey, however with the 'Men in Blue' have already won the ODI series, the Karnataka batsman might earn his debut cap in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

India wins 2nd ODI, seals series against Sri Lanka

India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets as Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forged a record eighth-wicket partnership to help the cause. Deepak Chahar finished the game as the highest run-scorer for his side as he remained unbeaten at 69 off 82 balls. India won its 9th consecutive ODI series against Sri Lanka after beating the islanders in the second game on Tuesday and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After the match, Bhuvneshwar revealed that their key plan was to bat till the last ball of the last over. Chahar also talked about the message he received from Dravid, adding "He asked me to bat till the end".

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/PTI)