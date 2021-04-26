Who Has Hit Most Sixes In IPL History? Fans Query After Jadeja, Raina Thrill Against RCB

With two spectacular performances in Sunday's Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Suresh Raina have put themselves in the IPL record books for posterity. Jadeja's knock of 62 off 28 (which included 5 sixes and 4 fours) earned him a place in the books for his 37-run over off purple cap holder Harshal Patel (a feat which has been achieved previously only by Chris Gayle). However, through this talk, there was another huge record that went unnoticed as the team brought RCB's dream run to a jarring halt.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021: Who has hit most sixes in IPL history?

This other record was made by long-time CSK loyal, Suresh Raina. Coming off of a long break at the IPL after sitting out last year's tournament, Raina made a splendid half-century against Delhi in his first game. While he hasn't been able to contribute with huge scores since, Chinna Thala has been calculated with his strike rate, hitting 8 sixes so far. This has put Raina high on the 'Who has hit most sixes in IPL history' list - making him the 7th highest player and the 4th highest Indian on the list. With 202 sixes until now, Raina has also become just the fourth Indian player to cross the 200 sixes mark at the IPL.

However, even with his best efforts - or anyone's for that matter - it seems quite unlikely that they will catch up with the current 'Most sixes in IPL record holder' - Chris Gayle. With a massive 354 sixes at the IPL and many more to add during the Chris Gayle IPL 2021 campaign, the Universe Boss is sure to keep his place at the top for at least this year. With 44, 59 and 51 sixes in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively, the peak of the Chris Gayle sixes in IPL came in the early 2010s. Having added 8 sixes to the tally already in 2021, the Windies legend is expected to add massively to his haul this season. The Gayle sixes in IPL record is likely to swell against KKR on Monday's match.

PBKS vs KKR live streaming and telecast details for India

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, Chris Gayle will feature in the PBKS vs KKR live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the PBKS vs KKR live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The PBKS vs KKR live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating team.

Image Credits: Punjab Kings Twitter