Who Has Hit The Fastest Hundred In IPL? Throwback To Yusuf Pathan's Record Getting Broken

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books on March 13, 2010. It was the day when the then Rajasthan Royals star struck a century off just 37 balls against a Sachin Tendulkar-led Mumbai Indians side. Yusuf Pathan’s innings remained the fastest century in the history of IPL up until 2013 when a certain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman decided to rewrite history.
Former RCB opener Chris Gayle annihilated the now-defunct Pune Warriors India at the high-scoring M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru back in 2013. The West Indies T20 behemoth struck a clobbering 30-ball ton to clear Yusuf Pathan’s record for IPL fastest hundred by seven deliveries. However, unlike Pathan, Gayle did not stop there as he went on to add another 75 runs to his innings.
Overall, Chris Gayle scored 175 runs from just 66 balls. Unsurprisingly, his innings also turned out to be a match-winning one for his side. Gayle’s innings was powered by 13 blazing boundaries and 17 towering sixes all over the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chris Gayle is now slated to turn up for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. He joined the PBKS camp as their opener back in 2018 where he bats alongside KL Rahul at the top of the order. IPL 2021 season will mark Gayle’s fourth year with the franchise.
On January 20, the PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Meanwhile, they also released several of their overseas cricketers including Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at the entire PBKS squad for the upcoming season:
As per the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule, KL Rahul & co. will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Punjab Kings are set to play their first three matches in Mumbai, followed by two in Chennai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.
