Who Has Scored Most Runs In IPL Tournament? Here Is The IPL Top Scorers List

The Indian Premier League has entertained cricket fans with some blockbuster T20 matches. There have been some notable individual performances as well in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league over the years. Here we take a look at the answers to the query - Who has scored most runs in IPL tournament?'

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The RCB captain has featured in the Indian T20 competition since the inaugural edition of the league. The Virat Kohli stats in IPL make up for a staggering read. The star batter has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer in the tournament. The right-hander has made 195 appearances in IPL so far and has accumulated 5949 runs in the same. Kohli is only 51 runs away from becoming the first cricketer to cross the 6000-run mark in the franchise-based tournament. The star batter has 5 centuries and 39 half-centuries to his name in IPL. Along with the Virat Kohli stats, here is a look at some Virat Kohli records in the league -

Virat Kohli records in IPL

The cricketer amazed fans as well as experts with his phenomenal batting performance in the 2016 season. Kohli slammed four centuries in a single season of IPL, which is most by an individual in a single season of the league. In the same season, Kohli along with AB de Villiers stitched together a stellar partnership of 229 runs against Gujarat Lions, which remains to be the highest partnership in IPL. Kohli averaged 81.08 in the particular season. No other player has a better batting average after playing a complete season. With 973 runs in 2016, he also holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single edition.

2. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)

The IPL veteran has been one of the top performers in the Indian Premier League. The dynamic batter has excelled in the shortest format and has played a number of scintillating knocks in the competition over the years while representing the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. Raina has 5448 runs to his name in 197 matches. Suresh Raina has also slammed a century in the league along with 39 fifties.

3. Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has impressed fans with his sheer consistency. The 35-year-old has scored 5428 runs in the IPL. The left-hander has 43 half-centuries and 2 centuries in the franchise-based T20 tournament. Dhawan has been in a stunning form in the ongoing edition of the league as well. With 231 runs from 4 matches, he is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.

4. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Australia's explosive opening batsman has performed remarkably well in the Indian T20 carnival as well. The SRH captain has played 146 games so far in the competition and has scored 5384 runs in the same. The star batsman also has scored the most number of half-centuries in the tournament. Warner has 49 fifties and 4 centuries in IPL cricket.

5. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

MI captain Rohit Sharma is placed fifth in the list of the top run-getters in IPL. The right-hander has 5384 runs to his name in the cash-rich league. Moreover, the player also has scored 39 half-centuries and a ton in the tournament. Sharma has been the most successful captain in IPL as he has led his Mumbai franchise to five championship titles.

Image source: CSK / RCB / MI / Instagram