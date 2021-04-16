Who Is Aakash Chopra Wife? Indian Commentator Reveals Better Half's Talent To The World

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra has attained monumental success as a commentator, and he is a regular fixture in the Indian Premier League broadcasting team. The ex-cricketer has received immense appreciation from all corners for his commentary and has carved a niche for himself in Hindi broadcasting with his witty one-liners. In terms of his personal life, the 43-year-old is married to Aakshi Chopra. The popular presenter recently shared his wife's talent with his followers on social media.

Aakash Chopra IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra's wife becomes his stylist

Taking to his Twitter account, Aakash Chopra shared a picture of himself where he was seen looking dapper in a beige linen suit. The cricketer-turned commentator kept it casual by pairing the suit with a colourful striped T-shirt and a red pocket square. The cricket presenter went ahead with a pair of textured brown double monk strap shoes to complete the look. Chopra pointed out that it was his wife who had styled him for the day. The former cricket player in the past has also credited his wife for his outfits and has admitted that it is Aakshi who styles him for his events.

Who is Aakash Chopra wife?

Aakash Chopra tied the knot with Aakshi Chopra back in 2009. The couple is also proud parents of two daughters. Apart from being a cricket enthusiast, Aakshi is also a content producer.

Aakash Chopra net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Aakash Chopra net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 7 crore to INR 37 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation the cricket pundit receives for his commentary gigs along with the salary he receives from the BCCI for being a former India cricket player. Chopra has also had several associations with various brands and he was roped in as a brand ambassador of Indian fantasy sports platform Real11 in 2020.

Aakash Chopra house

Aakash Chopra was born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. However, the ex-cricketer is currently settled in Mumbai and lives in the city along with his family. Chopra had suggested last year that he lives in a rented apartment in Mumbai while responding to a fan on Twitter. However, many fans believe that he was just being sarcastic in his response.

Correct. Rented apartment. Can’t afford to buy a house in Mumbai. Thanks for the concern ðŸ™ https://t.co/vkqfwYr9o2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Aakash Chopra net worth and Aakash Chopra house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image source: Aakash Chopra Instagram