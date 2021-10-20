Last Updated:

Who Is Abhay Sharma? Know About The Frontrunner To Apply For India Fielding Coach

Abhay Sharma, who has worked with India A, India U-19 and national women's side, has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the senior men's team fielding coach

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Abhay Sharma

Image: Twitter/@Im_AbhaySharma


Abhay Sharma, who has worked with India A, India U-19 and more recently the national women's side, has emerged as one of the candidates for the senior men's team fielding coach's position in place of the outgoing R Sridhar.

The 52-year-old is set to apply for the fielding coach role with the Indian cricket team with Sridhar leaving at the end of the T20 World Cup along with the majority of the support staff including head coach Ravi Shastri.

"He will be applying for the role soon," a BCCI source confirmed.

The application deadline ends on November 3.

Who is Abhay Sharma?

Abhay Sharma, who has played 89 first-class games representing Delhi, Railways and Rajasthan, was the fielding coach of the Indian team which travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He also travelled with the Indian team on the tour of USA and West Indies in the same year.

READ | Rahul Dravid likely to be appointed as India's coach, will replace Ravi Shastri: Report

More recently, he was praised for his work by the Indian women cricketers including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the UK tour before he was replaced for the subsequent tour of Australia.

Sharma has travelled to three U-19 World Cups, most recently in South Africa in 2020. He has also been part of around 10 India A tours.

READ | Rahul Dravid to be appointed as Team India's Head Coach; netizens thrilled with joy

He is one of the coaches at the National Cricket Academy and has worked extensively with its chief Rahul Dravid, who is among the front-runners for the India head coach job.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | Virat Kohli unaware of Rahul Dravid's appointment as Team India coach; here's what he said
READ | BCCI invites applications for National Men’s Team Head Coach & other supporting roles
READ | T20 World Cup: Team India fielding coach R Sridhar pens touching note before stepping down
Tags: Abhay Sharma, India, Cricket News
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com