Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? All About Batsman On Standby For World Test Championship Final

Bengal's right-handed batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is all set to take the flight to England with the Indian squad for the World Test Championship Final. The talented youngster had been knocking on the selectors' doors with his exploits in domestic cricket for quite some time now. He was named as one of the four standby players for the ultimate clash between India and New Zealand. Who is Abhimanyu Easwaran? Here we take a look at the Abhimanyu Easwaran career along with other details regarding the budding talent.

Who is Abhimanyu Easwaran?

Abhimanyu Easwaran represents the Bengal side in domestic cricket. The top-order batsman has established himself as a mainstay in the stateside with consistent performances over the years. The 25-year-old also has captained the Bengal side on multiple occasions.

The cricketer has proved his mettle across all formats in domestic matches. While Easwaran was snubbed by all the franchises in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year, he has a reason to cherish as he was named as a standby player for the all-important World Test Championship final. The opener had led the Bengal side to the final of the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-2020 season.

The side may have lost to Saurashtra in the final, but Easwaran was lauded by many for his leadership skills. The batsman was picked ahead of the in-form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the recently-announced India squad for WTC 2021 final. He has been a regular feature in the India A side and will be keen to make the most of his opportunity with the national side as well.

Abhimanyu Easwaran career

The promising cricketer made his first-class debut in 2013 against Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the batter has appeared in 64 first-class matches, where he has amassed 4401 runs at a healthy average of 43.57. He also has 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name. He has played 62 matches so far in his List A career, where he has scored 2875 at a fantastic average of 48.72. It is worth mentioning that he was the leading run-scorer for Bengal in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy with 861 runs in just 6 games.

Abhimanyu Easwaran academy

The Abhimanyu Easwaran academy is a multipurpose sports facility that is situated in Dehradun. Sprawled over 8 and a half acres, the academy was established in 2007. The stadium was conceptualized by Easwaran's father, who is a charted accountant by profession.

India squad for WTC 2021 final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

