Who Is Adam Zampa's Wife? RCB Star Congratulated By Netizens On Getting Married

Australian spinner Adam Zampa finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer on Monday. Adam Zampa's marriage was supposed to take place last year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed not once but twice. Besides Zampa, a number of other cricketers' marriages were postponed due to pandemic.

Adam Zampa's marriage news was revealed by Palmer. She took to Instagram and shared a couple of endearing photos of her and Zampa as the couple looked smitten with each other. Palmer wrote, "Our faces all day. So overwhelmed with love and happiness finally, Mr & Mrs #hatsofftozamps."

As soon as Palmer posted the picture, netizens flooded the comments sections and congratulated the couple on their wedding. The likes of Peter Siddle, Sean Abbott, Aaron Finch's wife, Amy Finch, Steve Smith's wife Dani Willis also wished Zampa and Palmer. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Adam Zampa IPL 2021

Adam Zampa's IPL 2021 season came to an abrupt end after the RCB announced on Twitter that the spinner along with Kane Richardson had withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons. The decision to quit was made by the Australia cricketer after keeping the ongoing coronavirus situation in mind. Zampa will not be receiving his payment due to pulling out of the tournament. Adam Zampa's IPL career has seen him take 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 7.73.

Adam Zampa stats

Adam Zampa's stats in international cricket make for a decent read. The leg-spinner has played 61 ODIs and 41 T20Is where he has grabbed 92 and 43 wickets respectively. Zampa has been named in the Australian squad for the upcoming West Indies vs Australia 2021 series.

West Indies vs Australia 2021 schedule

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I: July 10 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I: July 11 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I: July 13 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I: July 15 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I: July 17 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST)

- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (5:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI: July 21 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

- Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI: July 23 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

- Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST) West Indies vs Australia 3rd ODI: July 25 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (12:00 AM IST)

