Who Is Andrew Tye Girlfriend? How Has RR Pacer's Love Story Blossomed So Far?

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the pacer decided to pull out from the tournament midway considering the coronavirus crisis in India. The cricketer's shock exit made headlines across the world as the player left the bio-secure environment to fly back to Australia. Here we dive deeper into the 34-year-old's personal life. Here is the answer to the 'Who is Andrew Tye girlfriend?' query -

Andrew Tye tied the knot with girlfriend Bonnie Raynor in April 2021. The couple reportedly dated for a long time before marrying each other. Both Andrew Tye and Bonnie Raynor took to their respective social media accounts to share stunning pictures from their beach wedding. The fans of the cricketer were overjoyed with the development and gave his wedding photographs a big thumbs up. Interestingly, the two were supposed to get married last year in April. However, they were forced to postpone the date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Tye statement on money spent in IPL 2021

According to cricket.com.au, the cricketer was critical of the Indian companies and franchises investing money heavily in the T20 competition during such times. He also pointed out that how several people are struggling to even get admitted to a hospital but nothing is being done from them by the IPL stakeholders. The player opined that if the sport can be an avenue to provide entertainment and respite for the citizens during challenging times, then it must go on. The Andrew Tye statement received mixed reactions from the Indian fans.

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price

The talented pacer was signed by the Rajasthan Royals side ahead of the 2020 season. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price was set at INR 1 crore. The cricketer's exit has left RR with only four overseas players in their line-up as they were already without the services of Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes.

IPL 2021 cancelled as IPL 2021 players pull out?

In an interview with ANI, a top BCCI official dismissed all IPL 2021 cancelled rumors as he mentioned that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule. Australian players such as Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out from IPL 2021, whereas England's Liam Livingstone also has withdrawn from the competition. Moreover, Delhi Capitals star off-spinner R Ashwin also recently announced that he will be taking a break from the cash-rich league to be with his kin during such unprecedented times.

