Who Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife? SRH Pacer's Adorable Love Story Wins Fans Over

Many fans consider India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling in the country. Along with impressive pace, the right-armer also has a number of variations up his arsenal that help him get the better of the opposition's batters. The cricket star's meteoric rise in international cricket has earned him a tremendous following among the masses as well. While he has often been in the limelight for his exploits with the ball, several fans have been curious about his personal life too. Who is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife? We reveal details about his fascinating love story.

Who is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife - Nupur Nagar?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar know each other since their childhood. Having lived in the same colony, the two have been crossing paths since they were in their early teens. Speaking about their connection in Crizbuzz's talk show 'Spicy Pitch', the pacer revealed how he had developed a soft corner for Nupur when they were young. However, he also added that the frequency of their meetings reduced drastically owing to his busy schedule after he started playing state cricket.

Kumar revealed that Nupur sent her a friend request on Facebook, and they two then connected once again through social media. The two finally tied the knot on November 23, 2017. On the professional front, Nupur is an engineer. The fans of the cricketer have given the stunning chemistry of the childhood sweethearts a big thumbs up.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's net worth in 2021 stands at INR 58 crore (approximately). Of this, Bhuvi has earned roughly INR 51 crore from the IPL alone. Despite being a Grade A player in the past, Bhuvi was dropped to the Grade B bracket in the BCCI's annual contract announcements. This gives him a salary of INR 3 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. He endorses brands like Nutramantra, ASICS and Playerzpot.

The Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 8.5 crore. As for his house, the seamer is believed to own a designer home in his Meerut. Apart from the house, he also owns a number of properties in the country as per CA Knowledge.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2021 journey

With his tidy bowling spells in the shortest format of the game, the player has emerged to be a vital cog for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team over the years. The cricketer featured in five matches this year for the franchise in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. However, his stint proved to be a disappointing one as he could only claim three wickets and gave runs at an ordinary economy rate of 9.10.

The player will be hopeful of turning things around during the second leg of the tournament in September. After being overlooked for the India squad for WTC Final, the talented pacer has a point to prove. He is expected to tour with the Indian team to Sri Lanka for white-ball matches. A string of impressive performances could get him in the reckoning of the national selectors for the upcoming World T20. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth and Bhuvneshwar Kumar house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Instagram