Last Updated:

Who Is Bulbul Saha? Bengal Team Coach Arun Lal Ties The Knot With Long-time Friend At 66

This is the second marriage for Arun Lal after he had divorced first wife Reema however, the Bengal cricket team coach still lives with her due to her illness.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Arun Lal second wife Bulbul SAHA

Image: Bulbul Saha/ Facebook


Bengal Ranji Team coach Arun Lal tied the knot for the second time with his long-time friend Bulbul Saha in a private ceremony in Kolkata. After the wedding, the couple posed for the cameras outside the venue. The couple got married in Kolkata on May 2, 2022. This is the second marriage for former India cricketer after he had divorced his first wife Reema, however, the Bengal cricket team coach still lives with her owing to her illness.  

Arun Lal marriage: All you need to know about Arun Lal's second wife Bulbul Saha

Arun Lal is a cancer survivor patient as he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary gland cancer. The former cricketer is currently 66 years of age, while his new wife Bulbul Saha is just 38 years of age. Arun Lal wore a waistcoat and kurta pyjama for the wedding while Bulbul donned a saree as the couple signed the marriage documents. In one of the pictures, Arun Lal and his wife Bulbul were captured kissing each other to celebrate their special day. Earlier, the couple's pictures from their Haldi ceremony went viral on social media.  

While people know about Arun Lal's cricketing background their curiosity has only increased about getting all information about his new wife Bulbul Saha. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arun Lal revealed the details of his new wife. He said, "Bulbul is a teacher in St. Paul Mission school in Kolkata. She teaches English to XI and XII standard pupils. She also takes history classes,”. 

READ | Ex-Indian Cricketer & Bengal team coach Arun Lal ties the knot with Bulbul Saha; See Pics

Arun Lal's cricketing career 

Arun is one of the flag bearers of Bengal cricket, as he won the Ranji Trophy trophy with the team as a player during the 1989-90 season. He represented the Indian cricket team in a total of 16 Test matches and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989 and has taken over the managerial role ever since. Under Lal’s mentorship, Bengal made it to the Ranji Trophy final in 2020, following a gap of 13 long years. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Bengal made it to the quarterfinals after picking up the highest point tally of 18 with three successive wins. 

READ | Former India player Arun Lal set to tie the knot again at 66; Pics & wedding card go viral
READ | You've to believe you can fight it: cancer survivor Arun Lal on COVID-19
READ | Bengal coach Arun Lal cites PM Modi's example to slam BCCI's diktat for coaches aged 60
Tags: Arun Lal, Bulbul Saha, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com