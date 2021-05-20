Last Updated:

Who Is Chris Gayle Wife? West Indian Superstar's Family Life Revealed

Here's a look at "Who is Chris Gayle wife?" along with other information such as Chris Gayle net worth, his house and Chris Gayle's IPL salary.

Who is Chris Gayle wife

After the IPL 2021 suspension news came forward, players from the IPL 2021 season started travelling back to their home countries. At a time when players were looking forward to returning to their home countries, Chris Gayle showed everyone why he is known as the “Universe Boss” when he decided to spend his time in the Maldives. 

Who is Chris Gayle wife?

The Punjab Kings star is married to Natasha Berridge who belongs from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean islands. Natasha Berridge is the co-founder of ULTRA Carnival which is based in St Kitts and Nevis. Berridge who also goes by the name of Allysa Berridge on her Instagram account is very active on social media and has an impeccable fashion sense which comes to be known from her social media posts.

Chris Gayle daughter

Although the details about how the couple met have been relatively unknown, it is said that the duo supposedly tied the knot in the year 2009. Gayle has a daughter with Berridge, who the couple have named Kris-Allyna Gayle. Chris Gayle's daughter is around 5 years old.

Chris Gayle net worth and Chris Gayle house

According to caknowledge.com, Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be INR 232 crore (approximately US$31 million) as of August 2020. Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals. According to makaan.com, Chris Gayle lives in a luxurious nine-room mansion in Jamaica with his family.

Chris Gayle IPL salary throughout the years

Chris Gayle made his IPL debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders way back in the year 2008 when he was purchased for a price of INR 3.2 crores. He later joined the Royal Challenger Bangalore in the year 2011 for a price of 2.9 crores. He earned a salary of 7.5 crores from the year 2014-17 with the RCB team. He was later bought by the Punjab Kings in 2018 and the Chris Gayle IPL salary has been consistent since at a price of INR 2 crores.

Disclaimer: The above Chris Gayle net worth and Chris Gayle house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image Source: Allysa Berridge Twitter/PTI

