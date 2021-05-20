Who Is Chris Lynn Girlfriend? Mumbai Indians Batsman's Personal Life Revealed

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Lynn has emerged as a force to reckon with, especially in the shortest format of the game. The right-hander's exploits with the bat make him a lucrative pick for franchises in T20 leagues. The talented batter has made appearances in a number of global cricketing leagues and competitions, where he has entertained fans with his quick-fire knocks. While the player has made a name for himself in cricket, a number of fans have been curious regarding his personal life. Who is Chris Lynn girlfriend? Here we share details regarding the cricketer's love story.

Who is Chris Lynn girlfriend Karlie Andrews?

Chris Lynn is currently daring Karlie Andrews, who is a pilates instructor. The two have been a regular feature on each other's social media accounts and fans seem to admire the couple's stunning chemistry. When Chris Lynn along with fellow Australians was stranded in India during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League because of a travel ban imposed by the Australian government for all passengers travelling from India, Andrews in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia had mentioned that she would love to have her partner safely as soon as the cash-rich league was over.

Chris Lynn net worth details

Chris Lynn has participated in major league franchises like the IPL and the Big Bash League. According to InsideSport, Chris Lynn has earned around INR 28.6 crores from the IPL itself. Playing in the major leagues has skyrocketed the Chris Lynn net worth, which stands at $2 million (i.e. approximately 14.61 crore) as per networthey.com.

Chris Lynn IPL 2021 price

Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2020 auction for a price of ₹2 crore which was also his base price. He was picked as a backup opener for Quinton de Kock. The Chris Lynn IPL 2021 price is also ₹2 crore as he was retained in the Mumbai Indians squad 2021 by the franchise for the 14th edition.

Chris Lynn house details

The Mumbai Indians star owns a stunning beach home in Sunshine Coast. The house is said to have four bedrooms and two bathrooms. However, considering that the player is often on the road for his cricketing commitments, he later decided to put his property on the short-term rental market.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Chris Lynn net worth and Chris Lynn house information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Chris Lynn Instagram