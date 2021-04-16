Who Is Chris Morris Wife? IPL 2021 Star's Love Story With South African Graphic Designer

South African all-rounder Chris Morris created history at the IPL 2021 auction after he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The player's all-around skills helped him fetch a lucrative contract from Rajasthan Royals. The Chris Morris IPL 2021 price stands at a record â‚¹16.25 crore.

Chris Morris justifies hefty price tag by guiding RR to stunning win

The Chris Morris IPL 2021 price was justified by the all-rounder on Thursday as he guided the Royals to a stunning win from an improbable situation against Delhi Capitals. Chasing a modest total of 147, Rajasthan were in a precarious situation with their scoreboard reading 104/7 after 15.5 overs. That's when Morris decided to take matters into his hands as he smashed 36 off 18 balls to guide his side to a thrilling victory.

Who is Chris Morris wife?

While the cricketer's on-field exploits have made the headlines, fans have also been wondering about his personal life. Let's take a look at "Who is Chris Morris wife?" and his love story. Morris married his long time girlfriend Lisa Oosthuizen in August 2015. According to Lisa Oosthuizen's Instagram bio, she is a graphic designer.

Chris Morris and Lisa dated for a few years before deciding to tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony accompanied by close family and friends. The couple keeps their fans updated about their activities through Instagram posts. They were blessed with a baby boy on January 24, 2018.

Chris Morris net worth

According to featuredsource.com, the Chris Morris net worth was estimated to be around â‚¹25 crore prior to winning the IPL 2021 deal. The cricketer's income comprises of the compensation received from representing the South Africa national side in international cricket. Moreover, the 33-year-old also is a popular name in franchise cricket and takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in global T20 leagues as well.

Over the years, Chris Morris has had associations with brands such as New Balance, Kookaburra, Nixon London and more. The Chris Morris IPL 2021 deal will undoubtedly have a significant impact on his overall net worth as well.

