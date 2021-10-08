Who Is Deepak Chahar's Girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj? All You Need To Know

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar made headlines on Thursday following the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match no. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by proposing to his girlfriend, Jaya Bhardwaj, in front of everyone in the stands of the Dubai International stadium. The heartwarming moment shared by the couple, quickly took the internet by storm as everyone was left in awe of them. In the video posted by Chahar on his official Instagram handle and also by CSK, he can be seen going on one knee and proposing to Jaya following CSK’s last league match of the season.

Chahar put the ring on his girlfriend’s finger and the couple seemed to be on cloud nine while celebrating their engagement. On the match front, CSK lost the match to PBKS, after setting them a target of 135 runs, which was achieved by PBKS within 13 overs of the second innings and only at the loss of four wickets. PBKS skipper Rahul was at the pinnacle of his form, as he remained not-out at 98 runs off 42 balls, at the end of the match. Meanwhile, Chahar returned with the figures of 1/48 for CSK in a losing cause.

Who is Deepak Chahar’s girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj?

Deepak Chahar’s family has been supporting him in the IPL 2021, however, there was a special lady during the CSK vs PBKS match, donning a black dress, who was even spotted by the IPL photographers. It turned out that, the lady was Chahar’s long-time girlfriend, and now his fiance. She works at a corporate firm in the Delhi NCR and is the sister of Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj. She traveled to UAE with Chahar for the second leg of IPL 2021 and is expected to tie the knot with the Indian cricketer, upon their return to India.

In the IPL 2021, Deepak Chahar is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK, with 13 wickets to his name in 13 matches. The list is topped by Shardul Thakur, who has accounted for a total of 18 wickets. PBKS, following their win against CSK, now find themselves, fifth in the IPL 2021 points table, with six wins from 14 matches. At the same time, CSK, having secured their IPL 2021 playoffs berth, continues to be second in the standings, with a total of nine wins from 14 matches.

(Instagram Image: @chennaiipl/BCCI)