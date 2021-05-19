Who Is Hanuma Vihari Wife? Cricketer's Love Story Revealed On 2nd Anniversary

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari and his wife, Preethi celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On account of their second anniversary, Hanuman Vihari took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife. He captioned the post, "2 years of US" with a red heart emoji and wished his better half.

Who is Hanuma Vihari wife?

As expected, fans showered the post with a lot of love and congratulated the couple on completing two years of marriage. There was a certain section of fans who was curious about their love story. On the occasion of Hanuma Vihari anniversary, let's take a look at "Who is Hanuma Vihari wife?" and their love story.

Hanuma Vihrai's wife, Preethi Raj is a fashion designer by profession. She met the cricketer in 2011 through common friends. Initially, the two just exchanged pleasantries as Preethi thought Vihari is a serious person. However, as time progressed, the two got to know each other better and in no time the duo was struck with the Cupid's arrow.

Vihari took Preethi for a candlelight dinner where he popped the big question by giving her a ring. She accepted Vihari's proposal and subsequently couple got the nod from their parents. The duo tied the knot at Hanamakonda, Warangal (Preethi's hometown) on May 19, 2019 in the presence of friends and family.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari has been named in the India squad for WTC Final. The ultimate showdown between India and New Zealand will take place at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between June 18-22. Notably, the cricketer has been in England where he is plying his trade for Warwickshire in English County Championship 2021. The 27-year-old right-handed batsman was contracted to play three games for Warwickshire and his best show in the English County Championship 2021 has been scores of 32 and 52 against Essex at Edgbaston. The experience of playing in England will certainly help Vihari in the upcoming WTC final and the following five-match Test series against England.

It is worth mentioning that Vihari, who is an instrumental member of the India squad for WTC Final, made his Test debut against England at The Oval in 2018 where he scored a half-century in seaming conditions. Having enjoyed a successful A tour of the UK back in 2018 followed by a half-century on Test debut at the Oval, Vihari loves playing in England and the challenges that one faces while countering seam and swing.

Hanuma Vihari donation towards needy people during COVID-19

Recently, Hanuma Vihari donation towards India's fight against COVID-19 came into the limelight after the cricketer brought together a network of volunteers to ensure that relief reaches people who need it the most during the pandemic. The Indian cricketer also used his social media reach to make an appeal to the people to come forward and help the ones in need as India battles an acute shortage of medical equipment. The effort created a network of help givers, all part of a WhatsApp group, to help arrange hospital beds, oxygen supplies and essential medicines wherever required.

As if arranging volunteers was not enough, Vihari came forward to help SK Sravathi Naidu, a former India and Hyderabad cricketer whose parents are admitted to hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. He did so after team India fielding coach R Sridhar tweeted a message on financially assisting the former cricketer for the treatment of her parents. Sridhar provided the banking details for providing financial help while tagging Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI in the tweet. The cricketer took to Twitter and tweeted that he spoke to the former cricketer and will be doing a fundraiser to help the family.

Just spoke to her. Will do a @ketto fundraising for her and her family.

Thank you sir https://t.co/K2tbEWpD2u — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) May 18, 2021

