Who Is Harpreet Brar? All You Need To Know About PBKS' Latest Bright, Young Talent

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar had an imposing task of bowling against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up in his very first game in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. But the talented youngster remained unfazed despite the immense pressure and made a light work of the opposition's batting with his disciplined bowling performance. His successful outings in the IPL 2021 have made fans wonder about his cricketing journey. So, who is Harpreet Brar? Here we take a look at the 25-year-old's career.

Who is Harpreet Brar?

Cricket has arguably been the most popular sport in the country since decades. But the game's tremendous following has ensured that it has also reached smaller towns as well as the rural areas of the country. Harpreet Brar hails from Moga in Punjab. The city of Moga was made famous by India Women's team's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Brar also seems to be following her footsteps. While the cricketer has a fairytale start to the season with his impactful all-round performances, his journey of claiming an IPL contract was a challenging one as he had to wait for his chance for several years before finally getting a call-up.

The spinner has often credited domestic teammate and KKR all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann for his success. It was Mann who had motivated him to move to Mohali from Moga in order to pursue his dream. The youngster toiled it hard in trials for a number of years before finally being picked up by the Punjab-based franchise. Apart from bowling tidy spells, the player can also chip in with crucial contributions with the bat as well lower down the order.

Making the decision of playing cricket professionally was not an easy one for the Moga-born player because of his financial conditions. The left-hander's father is a driver with Punjab Police. The southpaw has battled against several odds and has countered various uncertainties for his cricketing dream. Now that he is finally getting recognition on a grand stage, he would look to make the most of the opportunity and make a mark for himself in the franchise-based T20 tournament.

Another feather in the cap, Harpreet Brar the 23-year -old son of a driver with Punjab Police bags a place in Kings XI Punjab. Picked up for Rs 20 lac in the IPL auction, the young lad brings laurels to the law enforcing agency.#IPL2019 #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/2KYFusOaT1 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) December 21, 2018

Harpreet Brar IPL salary

The promising cricketer was picked by the Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) ahead of the 2019 auction of the cash-rich league. The Harpreet Brar IPL salary stands at INR 20 lakh as per the Harpreet Brar IPL 2021 contract. The spinner has repaid the faith shown by the franchise with his splendid bowling spells this year.

Harpreet Brar IPL 2021 stats

The bowler was wicketless in IPL before coming into the 14th edition of the T20 competition. While Brar has failed to dismiss a single batter in his first three appearances for the Punjab side, he stole the show in his very first game of the season by picking up the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Brar has played two matches so far in the competition this year and has four wickets to his name, which also includes Delhi Capitals' dynamic opener, Prithvi Shaw.

PBKS vs DC scorecard summary

KKR - 166/6 (20 overs) (Mayank Agarwal - 99*, Dawid Malan - 26) (Kagiso Rabada 3-36, Axar Patel 1-21)

DC - 167/3 (17.4 overs) (Shikhar Dhawan - 69*, Prithvi Shaw - 39) (Harpreet Brar 1-19, Riley Meredith 1-35)

PBKS team 2021

PBKS team 2021: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Image source: iplt20.com