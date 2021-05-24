Who Is Henry Nicholls Wife? NZ Batsman Shares Massive News With Fans Ahead Of WTC Final

The New Zealand cricket team is slated to be involved in a number of high-profile matches in the coming months. They are scheduled to lock horn with England in two Test matches from June 2. They will then clash against India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Ahead of their packed cricketing schedule, stylish left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls has announced a piece of major news regarding his personal life. The 29-year-old took to his social media accounts to announce his wedding. Who is Henry Nicholls wife? Here we reveal more details about the Henry Nicholls wedding.

Who is Henry Nicholls wife - Lucy Nicholls?

The talented batsman tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Lucy and took to his social media accounts to make the announcement on Sunday, May 23. It is believed that the cricketer's wedding ceremony was a private one. Fans were left mesmerised as the dynamic batter shared a picture along with his wife from their big day. The player's followers wished him success for his new journey. Here is the Henry Nicholls wedding post -

On the professional front, Nicholls has appeared in 37 Test matches, 52 ODIs and 5 T20Is for New Zealand. The Kiwi international has amassed 2152 runs in the longer format at an impressive average of 43.9. He has 7 hundreds and 10 fifties to his name in red-ball cricket. Moreover, he has 1409 runs in ODIs, whereas he has managed to score 19 runs in 5 T20Is. The left-hander is a part of the New Zealand squad for WTC Final and the side will rely on him for fireworks with the bat in the crucial encounter.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

The Virat Kohli-led side have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performances against Australia and England are a testament to the same. But they face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 25-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

