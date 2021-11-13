Who Is Janette Brittin? All About Ex-England Batter Inducted In ICC's Hall Of Fame

England legend Janette Brittin featured among the three new greats inducted to ICC's Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 13. The former English batter dominated both red and white-ball cricket from 1979 to 1998. In those 19 years, she not only won a World Cup but also scored 10 centuries and registered almost every major batting record in women's Test cricket history.

Here is a deeper look at the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame who sadly passed away due to cancer at the age of just 58 in 2017. The other two inductees into this list of elite cricketers include Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and South Africa’s Shaun Pollock.

Who is Janette Brittin?

Janette Brittin made her international debut for England as a 19-year old in 1979 against the West Indies, a series in which she scored 34 runs at an average of 11.33 across five Test innings despite batting below number five in each of them. Since women's cricket was not frequent at the time, she only got her next opportunity in England colours in 1982. Since then, she never looked back.

Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardena and Shaun Pollock enter the ICC Hall of Fame!



More on the trio’s induction 👉 https://t.co/6wsXr79Gmp pic.twitter.com/s2kJfB7yNJ — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2021

Despite struggling in the first two matches of the 1982 women's World Cup, where she scored one and zero runs, Brittin ended the tournament as the top run-scorer with 391 runs. Her innings included an unbeaten 138 runs knock against an International XI. While England did not win the World Cup then, as they finished runners-up to Australia, she did continue her fine form in future tournaments.

The English legend went on to become one of the World Cup's highest run-scorers, having amassed 1,299 runs at an average of 43.30. Only New Zealand's Debbie Hockley has scored more runs (1501). Moreover, other than Charlotte Edwards, she is the only woman to have scored four centuries at the showpiece event. After losing three back to back World Cup finals against Australia, she finally got her hands on the trophy in the 1993 tournament.

Janette Brittin's records

By the time she retired in 1998, Janette Brittain had claimed most of the batting records in women's cricket. She not only registered the highest number of Test runs (1,935) but also was the second-highest ODI run-scorer with 2,121. Moreover, she is still the record holder for women's Test centuries with five, one clear of Edwards and three clear of any current players. Lastly, she is also the only woman in history to play more than 27 Tests.