Who Is Joe Root Wife? England Test Captain's Love Story Impresses Netizens

England Test captain Joe Root, along with the England cricket team, is all set to embark on a Test series challenge against New Zealand and India. The England cricket team, led by Joe Root, are set to play the first Test match in the England vs New Zealand Test series from June 2. Fans have always seen Joe Root’s wife, Carrie Root constantly supporting him in his cricketing endeavours.

Answer to the query, "Who is Joe Root wife?"

Ahead of the Joe Root vs Virat Kohli Test challenge, here’s a look at the information answering, “Who is Joe Root wife?”. Before getting married to Joe Root, Carrie Cotterell used to work at a bar named The Arc which was situated in Headingley, Leeds. Leeds is also the home of Yorkshire County Cricket Club for which Joe Root used to play in his early cricket days. This is the place where Carrie Cotterell is said to have met the England Test captain.

Joe Root's love story with wife Carrie Cotterell

Joe Root popped the question to Carrie Cotterell before departing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the year 2016. The couple got engaged in March 2016 and later tied the knot on December 1 2018. The couple decided to get married in Joe Root’s hometown in Sheffield where the couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

The couple is now happily married with 2 children and Carrie Root can be seen supporting Joe Root’s achievements through her Instagram account. The couple gave birth to their first child in 2017 and named their son Alfred William. They again became parents in July 2020 after the birth of their daughter Isabella.

Joe Root net worth and Joe Root house

According to thenetworthportal.com, the Joe Root net worth is estimated to be around USD 3 million (approx. INR 22 crores). This net worth figure comprises the salary that Root receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board for being an active cricket player. The 30-year-old is also the highest-paid captain in the world and takes home a significant paycheck of INR 8.15 crore per year as per multiple reports. Over the years, the talented cricketer has had associations with several brands as well. The Joe Root house is located in Yorkshire which is a luxurious residence where he lives with his wife and 2 children.

England vs New Zealand Test series

The England vs New Zealand Test series will start with the first test taking place from June 2 at the Lord’s and the second Test from June 10 at Edgbaston. After the Test series with New Zealand, England will also rely on the winner of the Joe Root vs Virat Kohli battle to decide their fate in the India Test series which will consist of 5 matches. The first Test match in the India vs England Test series will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Disclaimer: The above Joe Root net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Joe Root net worth figures.

Image Source: Carrie Root Instagram