Who Is Lalit Yadav? DC Debutant Against RR Has Hit 6 Sixes Twice As He Shot Up The Ranks

Despite having won their first game against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, skipper Rishabh Pant has made two changes to the winning combination as the Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada returned to action. The second change means debut for 24-year-old Lalit Yadav who replaces Amit Mishra in the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals, who eye their first win of the season.

Who is Lalit Yadav?

Lalit Yadav, who hails from India's national capital, shot up the ranks after he smashed a perfect over in a local game. The now 24-year-old cricketer has hit six sixes in an over, not only once, but twice in his career so far. The first exploit came in a T20 match at the Najafgarh Sports complex while Yadav played for a Sporting club. During his innings, Lalit Yadav single-handedly wreaked havoc against the opposition hitting 130 runs in only 46 balls in his knock that consisted of 13 maximums and 9 boundaries. In response, the entire opposite batting line up could not even match Lalit's individual score and were bundled out for just 75. Lalit Yadav's second perfect over came during a DDCA T20 league at the famous Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

In the domestic circuit, Lalit Yadav made his first-class debut against Maharashtra back in 2017. In his very first game, Lalit Yadav scored 52 as Delhi posted a monumental score of 419 and eventually won the match by an innings and 61 runs. In his first four innings in first-class cricket, Lalit had three fifties to his name. The youngster is a right-handed batsman and an off-break bowler.

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, Lalit Yadav showed glimpses of his carnage as he smashed 152 runs in just 5 games at a strike rate of 197.40. During the domestic tournament, he picked 7 wickets at an economy of 6.60.

Samson wins the toss

In his second game as captain, Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to field first at the Wankhede stadium against Delhi Capitals. The RR skipper highlighted that his team does not mind leaking runs and is confident of chasing any target down. With Ben Stokes being ruled out of the tournament, the Royals have brought in David Miller in the playing XI.

"On this wicket, toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. Good to hear that we have won the last five matches (against RR) but the team that plays well will in the match. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes in for him. Lalit Yadav makes his debut," said DC skipper Rishabh Pant.