Who Is Matheesha Pathirana? Pacer Joins CSK, Remembered For Yashasvi Jaiswal Thunderbolt

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Dubbed as the ‘Next Lasith Malinga’ due to his slinging bowling action and raw pace, he is set to become the focus of attention going forward. Notably, Pathirana is the same youngster who delivered a 175 kmph thunderbolt to Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal during the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

CSK players train ahead of IPL 2021 season

Who is Matheesha Pathirana and his fastest ball

Who is Matheesha Pathirana?

Matheesha Pathirana is an 18-year-old prodigious speedster from Sri Lanka. Born in Kandy, the cricketer was a part of the Sri Lankan squad at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. He holds a slinging bowling action that is strikingly similar to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.

Matheesha Pathirana fastest ball

Matheesha Pathirana made headlines when he delivered the fastest ball of the tournament. Moreover, his 175 kmph thunderbolt to Yashasvi Jaiswal in a game against India Under-19 even surpassed Shoaib Akhtar’s lethal 161.3 kmph delivery from the 2003 World Cup. However, being a wide, the Matheesha Pathirana fastest ball was not considered a legal one.

CSK team 2021 updates after Matheesha Pathirana IPL addition

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the tournament. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is an updated list of all CSK players after the Matheesha Pathirana IPL addition as a reserve player.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, Matheesha Pathirana (reserve) and Maheesh Theekshana (reserve).

IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

