Who Is Moeen Ali Wife? All About CSK All-rounder & His Unusual Subcontinental Love Story

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been a regular feature in England squads across formats for a few years now. The southpaw is a reliable batsman who is known for his power-hitting, as well as, his useful off-spin. Moeen Ali is currently in Mumbai where he is plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Moeen Ali IPL 2021 price stands at INR 7 crore.

The Moeen Ali IPL 2021 stint has got off to a stunning start as he has shined both with bat and ball in the three matches that CSK have played. Moeen Ali starred in CSK's comprehensive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday as he played a quickfire knock of 26 off 20 balls. He also picked up three wickets in as many overs giving away just seven runs to turn the match in CSK's favour.

Who is Moeen Ali wife?

While Moeen Ali has made headlines for his on-field exploits, the cricketer has also been in the news for his personal life. Fans have been wondering 'Who is Moeen Ali wife?' and how did their love story blossom. Moeen Ali met his wife while playing in Bangladesh and was married at 21.

Moeen Ali's wife name is Firoza Hussain, who is Bangladeshi-born and is currently an expatriate in England. Firoza, who was born in Sylhet, Bangladesh now lives in England with her family. Moeen Ali and Firoza Hussain's marriage was fixed by the cricketer's parents. Firoza Hussain likes to stay away from the media and details about her professional life are unavailable. However, according to reports, she is a homemaker.

Moeen Ali and his wife have got two children. Moeen Ali's son, named Abu Bakr (in honour of Prophet Muhammad's companion and father-in-law), was born a few years after his marriage. In an interview, the Englishman had revealed that he and his wife wants their son to be an ‘aalim’ (religious scholar). The couple also has a daughter named Haadiya.

Moeen Ali house and net worth

According to powersportz.com, the Moeen Ali net worth is estimated to be approximately US$8 million (i.e. approximately â‚¹61 crore). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. On a personal note, the Moeen Ali house is located in Birmingham, West Midlands, England.

CSK vs RR scorecard

Having won the toss, Rajasthan invited CSK to bat first. As per the CSK vs RR scorecard, The Yellow Army posted a huge total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 17-ball 33 whereas Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali chipped in with useful contributions of 27 and 26 respectively. In response, Rajasthan could only manage 143/9 with Jos Buttler scoring a 35-ball 49. While Moeen Ali picked three wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran grabbed two apiece.

