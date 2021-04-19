Who Is Muttiah Muralitharan Wife? How 'The Smiling Assassin' And His Love Story Evolved

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is arguably one of the best spinners to have played the sport. The off-spinner is the leading wickets taker in Tests (800), as well as ODIs (534). The legendary spinner is currently in Chennai where he is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The Sri Lankan veteran underwent angioplasty in Chennai on Sunday. ESPNCricinfo reported that the champion off-spinner "had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, and will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad when discharged". According to the latest Muttiah Muralitharan health update, the former cricketer is doing fine now. After the spinner's angioplasty, fans have been wondering about his family and who is Muttiah Muralitharan wife.

Who is Muttiah Muralitharan wife - Madhimalar Ramamurthy?

Madhimalar, who was born and brought up in Chennai, is the daughter of Dr S. Ramamoorthy - the founder of the Malar group of hospitals and his wife Dr Nithya Ramamurthy. Their love story is straight out of a Bollywood film. It all started when popular Tamil actor Vagai Chandrasekhar visited the studio of Sun Television Network in Chennai where he had a chance to meet Muralitharan, who happened to be there for an interview.

Muralitharan identified the popular actor and when they started talking, the cricketer told Chandrashekhar that his mother was a big fan of his films and has watched all of them. The two became good friends and subsequently stayed in touch. Later, Chandrashekhar met Murali's mother who told him that she was looking for a bride for her son. Chandrashekhar, who knew the then 24-year old Madhimalar since childhood, recommended her name to Murali's mother as her family was also looking for a groom for her.

Murali's mother told her son about Madhimalar Ramamurthy but he wasn't interested in marriage and wanted to focus on his career. After much convincing, Muralitharan decided to meet Madhimalar. Both met each other and hit it off immediately, so much so that Muralitharan immediately offered the engagement ring to Madhimalar. The couple married on March 21, 2005, in a traditional Tamil wedding in Chennai. The couple is blessed with two kids Naren and Krisha.

Muttiah Muralitharan news

Meanwhile, in Muralitharan's absence, SRH's IPL 2021 campaign has got off to an abysmal start. The Men in Orange have lost all three matches they have played and are the only team who are yet to register a single win in the competition. David Warner's men have failed to click as a unit and they will look to cause a quick turnaround and get back to winning ways.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM