Who Is Nathan Coulter-Nile Wife? MI IPL 2021 Team Bowler's Love Story Revealed

Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians side in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The 33-year-old finally got an opportunity to feature in the MI playing eleven on Thursday after warming the bench for the team's first five games. The experienced campaigner replaced Ishan Kishan in the line-up for the defending champions' clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. While the player has often been in the news for his exploits with the ball, here we take a look at Who is Nathan Coulter-Nile wife, Nathan Coulter-Nile house, Nathan Coulter-Nile stats and other details.

Who is Nathan Coulter-Nile wife?

The talented fast bowler is married to Shani Blay, who is a physiotherapist in Western Australia. The couple dated for a long time before tying the knot and Blay was often spotted in the stands for the bowler's cricket matches. The cricketer's wife has continued to cheer him from the stadium during his cricketing assignments after their marriage. Nathan and Blay were blessed with a baby girl after their marriage and the pair has named her Amelie Coulter- Nile.

Nathan Coulter-Nile stats in IPL

The speedster has featured in 34 matches so far in the cash-rich league and he has 41 wickets to his name in the T20 competition. The player has a decent economy rate of 7.71 in the tournament. The player's best season in IPL came in 2015 where he claimed 15 wickets from just 8 matches. The bowler was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad last year as well and he picked up 5 wickets from 7 games in the previous edition of the cash-rich league.

Nathan Coulter-Nile IPL 2021 salary

The Australian international was signed by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 8 crore for the 2020 season. The team management did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. However, Mumbai Indians once won the Nathan Coulter-Nile IPL 2021 bid in the auction and re-signed the cricketer. The speedster will take home a hefty paycheck of INR 5 crore for his appearances in IPL 2021.

Nathan Coulter-Nile house

The cricketer is a resident of Perth, Western Australia. While not many details are known about the player's house, he lives in his hometown along with his family. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Shani Blay lived in their same Perth residence before their marriage as well.

MI vs RR live telecast details

