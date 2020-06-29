Who Is Nitin Menon? India Umpire Becomes Youngest On ICC Elite Panel

Nitin Menon became only the third umpire from India to be part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires. The 36-year-old will replace Nigel Llong in the 12-man ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season. Nitin Menon became the third Indian umpire after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi and is the youngest to join the panel. Here's a look at who is Nitin Menon and his umpiring career.

Who is Nitin Menon? Nitin Menon ICC umpire career

Nitin Menon became the youngest umpire to be inducted in the ICC Elite panel of umpires this week. The 36-year-old was picked by a selection panel featuring Sanjay Manjrekar, along with ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman) and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon. The Nitin Menon ICC umpire career has not been a long one, with Menon having officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is so far. Nitin Menon's father Narendra Menon was a former first-class cricketer and served as an umpire officiating a total of four One Day Internationals.

Who is Nitin Menon? Indian umpire on making it to the elite panel of umpires

Speaking to ICC's website, Nitin Menon said that he was proud to be named on the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires, and added that it was a great honour to be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world. Menon added that the feeling was yet to sink in and it was his dream to be one of the leading umpires in the world. The 36-year-old added that he understands the responsibility of the job, and is looking forward to the challenges that come with it.

Who is Nitin Menon? Menon thanks ICC, BCCI and MPCA for their support

In the press release by ICC, Menon thanked the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) for their support and belief in his ability. He also extended gratitude towards his family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout his career. Nitin Menon further stated that his selection by the ICC panel which also had the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar, among others, is a responsibility to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing his experiences.

Who is Nitin Menon? Harsha Bhogle delighted for Nitin Menon

Delighted for Nitin Menon as he makes it to the ICC Elite panel of umpires. Been around for a while but still quite young and has a good presence. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 29, 2020

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter after the ICC panel including Sanjay Manjrekar inducted Nitin Menon into the Elite Panel of umpires. Bhogle, famously regarded as the voice of Indian cricket, said that Menon is quite young and has a good presence. The Indian commentator further stated that he was delighted for the 36-year-old and stated that he has been around for a long time, despite his young age. Menon is the only Indian among the 12 umpires in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, while former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath retains his position in the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for the 2020-2021 season.

(Image Credit: icc-cricket.com)