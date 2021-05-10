Who Is Pat Cummins Girlfriend? Pat Cummins Latest News Comes As Pleasant Surprise For Fans

Australia's fast bowling sensation Pat Cummins has often been in the spotlight for his exploits with the ball. The 28-year-old has performed exceptionally well for his national side across all formats, and he also is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the Indian Premier League. The player is currently no. 1 in ICC Men's Test bowling rankings. Cummins was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. Here we take a look at the player's personal life. Who is Pat Cummins girlfriend?

The champion cricketer's fiancee Becky Boston hails from Yorkshire, England. While the two cricketing nations share a fierce rivalry in the sport, it did not stop the two from falling for each other. Boston is often seen supporting the pacer from the stands during his cricketing assignments. The couple got engaged in 2020 after dating for six years.

In a conversation with Herald Sun, Becky Boston had revealed that Cummins' proposal took her by surprise. The Australian international had chosen a picnic spot to propose to his partner for marriage. She revealed that the pacer took out a bottle of champagne and got down on one knee before popping the question. Boston admitted she was overwhelmed by the romantic gesture.

Pat Cummins latest news: cricketer's partner pregnant with first child

Australia speedster Pat Cummins is all set to become a father for the first time as he and his fiancee Becky Boston are expecting their first child. Earlier this week, when the IPL was postponed midway, Cummins and the rest of the Australian contingent moved to the Maldives as a transit point on their journey back home. While he waits to get on the flight to go back to Sydney, Becky Boston, Pat Cummins' long-time girlfriend who he got engaged to last year in February, took to social media to announce the couple was expecting the birth of their first child this spring. It is reported that the couple is set to tie the knot soon.

Pat Cummins latest news: Pat Cummins donation for COVID-19

Pat Cummins, who became the talk of the town in India after he promised to donate $50,000 (i.e. approximately INR 36,65,575) to the PM-CARES Fund to help the country cope up with the deadly virus, recently revealed that he has ended up allocating his donation to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to his social media accounts to reveal that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet:

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

IPL suspension confirmation

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

