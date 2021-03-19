Who Is Prasidh Krishna? All About The Karnataka Pacer Who Made It To India's ODI Squad

Prasidh Krishna is a talented Indian youngster who recently earned his maiden India call-up as he was included in the squad for the India vs England ODI series. Krishna has been impressive with his bowling performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as for the Karnataka team in domestic cricket. Here is a look at Prasidh Krishna bowling speed, Prasidh Krishna in Vijay Hazare trophy, and other important information about the player.

Who is Prasidh Krishna?

Prasidh Krishna, who hails from Bengaluru, made his first-class debut against the visiting Bangladesh A team in 2015 and picked up a five wicket hall. The following year the 25-year old made his List A debut for Karnataka and in the 2017-18 season, he made his debut in T20 when he played for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Prasidh Krishna KKR

Prasidh Krishna was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 season of the IPL as a replacement bowler for Kamlesh Nagarkoti. As a result of decent performances, KKR retained him for the 2019 season as well. So far the Karnataka bowler has picked up 14 wickets in 18 matches with an economy rate of 9.32.

Ever since Prasidh Krishna was signed by KKR, he has seen his net worth increase significantly. The Karnataka born player now has a net worth of around 8 crores as per several unconfirmed sources. At KKR, Prasidh Krishna's IPL contract is 20 lakhs per season.

How much is Prasidh Krishna bowling speed and what is Prasidh Krishna fastest ball?

In the 2019 season of the IPL, Prasidh Krishna, who has modelled his action on Brett Lee, made headlines on several occasions as he clocked 140 kph multiple times. Krishna's fastest ball of the season was a whopping 150.22 kph. With such pace, Krishna is expected to do well against an English side if given the opportunity to play.

Prasidh Krishna in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prasidh Krishna played seven matches for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. In his seven appearances, the fast bowler picked up 14 wickets with a fantastic economy rate of 5.44. With 14 wickets to his name, the bowler was seventh in the list of leading wicket-takers in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Disclaimer: The above Prasidh Krishna figure and Prasidh Krishna salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Prasidh Krishna net worth figure.