Who Is Priyank Panchal? All About Gujarat Opener Replacing Rohit Sharma For SA Tour

India's new Test vice-captain, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of upcoming India vs South Africa ICC World Test Championship series with the BCCI naming 31-year old Priyank Panchal as his replacement.

Priyank Panchal represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and made his domestic debut on February 27, 2008, in a List A game between Gujarat and Maharashtra and in the very same year on November 3 made his First-Class debut in a game between Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Who is Priyank Panchal?

Priyank Panchal slowly cemented his place in the team in years to come but by the 2016-17 season, he came into the spotlight as he scored 1310 runs in the Ranji trophy helping Gujarat win the coveted Ranji Trophy for the first time ever. He also was the highest run-scorer for the season and in the process also smashed a career-best 314 against Punjab.

In the very same year, the player was first called up to the India A team and once again for the next year was Gujarat's top scorer in the Ranji Trophy and later was appointed as the team's captain. In August 2019, he was also named as the captain of the India Red team for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy.

The player has been a regular for the India 'A' side and ahead of the South Africa A and India A was named as the team's captain. He played the first two games and led the team to two draws and his consistent performances of the years have now seen him being picked up for the IND vs SA Test match series as a replacement for Rohit Sharma.

Priyank Panchal Career Stats

Overall, Priyank Panchal has played 100 First-Class matches scoring 7011 runs at an average of 45.52. The right-handed batter has 25 50s and 24 centuries to his name. In addition, he also has 2854 runs from 75 List A games (18 50s and 5 centuries) and 1327 runs from 50 T20 games (eight half-centuries). He very rarely bowls right-arm medium and has picked up 22 wickets across formats (14 First-class, four List A and four T20 wickets).

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Image: Twitter/ @PKpanchal9 (Priyank Panchal)