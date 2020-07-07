Who Is Rahkeem Cornwall? All You Need To Know About Test Cricket’s Heaviest Player Ever

West Indian off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall is expected to play in the England vs West Indies Test series. As a result, the question of 'Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?' has again started making the headlines. Even West Indies coach Phil Simmons has now answered questions around the Rahkeem Cornwall weight issue. The coach opined that the off-spinner’s weight is not a problem for the national team.

Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?

Rahkeem Cornwall first rose to fame when he was inducted into the playing XI for West Indies in the second test against India last year. Rahkeem Cornwall is considered to be the heaviest Test cricketer ever. When Cornwall was inducted into the team, the question of 'Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?' started to do the rounds, owing to the player’s weight. While international cricketers weren’t able to answer the question of 'Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?', the player who can both hit big shots and bowl tidy off-spin is a household name in the domestic circuit. Before his debut, it was widely believed that concerns around the Rahkeem Cornwall weight issue were preventing him from being called up to the national team.

Who is Rahkeem Cornwall? Rahkeem Cornwall weight in kg

When Rahkeem Cornwall made his debut, he became the heaviest player ever to play Test Cricket. The Rahkeem Cornwall weight in kg is around 140 kgs. The player beat former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 139kg, to become the heaviest test cricketer ever. However, the Rahkeem Cornwall weight concerns were hardly to be seen as he made an impressive debut. The player managed to pick up 3 wickets on his debut, including the scalp of India's seasoned Test batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Who is Rahkeem Cornwall? West Indies’ trump card for the England vs West Indies series

With the England vs West Indies series scheduled to commence from 8th July, the question of 'Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?' has been popping up again. Several pundits have even said that the 6 feet 6 inches tall cricketer could play an important role in the series. Coach Phil Simmons has talked about the importance of the cricketer and has put to rest any questions around the Rahkeem Cornwall weight in kg discussions.

Rahkeem Cornwall appreciation tweet.



He's just taken his first 5-fer in Test Cricket. pic.twitter.com/z43FIgiMRR — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) November 27, 2019

The coach referenced to Cornwall’s slip fielding to suggest that the player is ready to play a starring role in the England vs West Indies series. The coach also touched upon the qualities that make the player special despite the constant Rahkeem Cornwall weight questions. He said that the bowler is capable of bowing an enormous amount of overs and the player is as fit as ever after a recovering from a knee injury.

Image Courtesy: windiescricket.com